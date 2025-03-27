PlayStation is remastering Patapon for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC

PlayStation is bringing its classic PSP rhythm games Patapon and Patapon 2 to Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC.

Announced during a Nintendo Direct on Thursday, Patapon 1 + 2 Replay will release on July 11, with new support and difficulty features.

Originally released for the PSP handheld in 2007, Patapon is a rhythm-based 2D platform / action game in which players command an army of cute anthropomorphic eyeballs known as “Patapons” that can be commanded to move forward, attack, defend, and retreat by using a sequence of drum beats.

The game received two sequels on PSP, and the first two games were remastered with 4K visuals on PlayStation 4.

Recently, the developers behind Patapon spiritual successor Ratatan raised ten times their Kickstarter goal at ¥219.3 million ($1.5m / £1.19m).

More to follow…