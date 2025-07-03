PlayStation hit Helldivers 2 is officially coming Xbox with crossplay

PlayStation’s Helldivers 2 is officially coming to Xbox consoles next month.

The online co-op shooter, which was released on PS5 and PC last year, will come to Xbox Series X and S on August 26, developer Arrowhead announced on Thursday.

The game will feature cross-platform play with users on both PlayStation and PC. Both the standard version of the game and the Super Citizen Edition of the game are now available for pre-order on Xbox.

“We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game,” said game director Mikael Eriksson.

“We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have the more stories we can tell! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun.”

Helldivers 2 was Sony‘s biggest hit of last year, becoming PlayStation’s fastest-selling game launch ever, with sales “far exceeding expectations” at 12 million copies sold across PC and PS5 in its first 12 weeks.

As part of its attempt to create more popular live service games, Sony is increasingly launching its online titles, such as the upcoming Marathon, across multiple console platforms. However, the company has indicated that its single-player games will remain exclusive to PlayStation consoles, with later PC ports to follow.

Following the game’s launch success, Helldivers 2’s director Johan Pilestedt revealed he’d taken an extended break from game development before the studio works on its next game.

Earlier this year, Pilestedt said he was already planning Arrowhead’s next game, telling players that he was “working on the high concept” and inviting speculation on what it could be.

Arrowhead has continued to update Helldivers 2 since launch, and Pilestedt has even suggested it will work on the game until it effectively becomes ‘Helldivers 3’.