PlayStation has started telling UK and Ireland players to verify their age by June to keep certain features

Sony has started telling PlayStation players in the UK and Ireland that age verification will be required later this year.

A message being sent to players via their PlayStation 5 dashboard informs them that they’ll have to verify their age later in 2026 in order to keep using certain features like messages and voice chat.

It also gives players a QR code which they can scan to complete age verification now, so they don’t have to do it later in the year when it becomes mandatory.

An FAQ page on the PlayStation support site is clearer on the timing, stating that mandatory age verification will start “beginning June 2026”, at which point all adult accounts will have to verify their age if they haven’t already.

Sony says age verification is carried out by its “service provider” Yoti, and includes several options include mobile number, facial scan or ID.

Acording to Sony, the following features may be blocked on PlayStation consoles if age verification isn’t completed:

Communication features on PlayStation (console, PS App and web)

Voice chat

Text chat / messaging

Joining parties or group sessions

Connected or third-party communication experiences

Discord voice chat

Broadcasting and sharing features

Broadcasting gameplay to YouTube or Twitch

It also says some games with their own built-in communication tools or user-generated content may also have their own blocks on messaging and the sharing of user content, if age verification isn’t completed.

If players choose not to verify their age, they can still play games and use non-communication features on their console, and can still make PlayStation Store purchases.

Age verification is required by the UK’s Online Safety Act, and has already been put in place by other consoles and services. Xbox started rolling out age verification back in July 2025.

Discord also added an age verification system last year for UK and Australia users, but has delayed plans to roll this out globally until it works better, saying it “missed the mark” with how it handles the process.