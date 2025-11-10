PlayStation has announced a State of Play Japan special for this week

PlayStation has announced a new State of Play taking place this week.

The presentation, which will be named State of Play Japan this time, will take place on Tuesday, November 11 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT.

According to Sony, the show will last more than 40 minutes and will focus “on games created in Japan and across Asia, alongside a few other exciting updates”.

The show will be hosted by voice actor Yuki Kaji, best known for voicing Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan, and will be presented in Japanese with English subtitles.

“From beloved series to distinctive indie creations, the show, hosted by voice actor Yuki Kaji, will be packed with great games, interviews, and new looks at anticipated titles,” PlayStation said.

Tune in Tuesday at 2pm PT | 5pm ET for State of Play Japan, a special broadcast curated for gamers in Japan and Asia.



This episode is broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles https://t.co/o4bu46gzrw pic.twitter.com/iLwpOdLgJs — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 10, 2025

Given the show’s focus on Japanese and other Asian titles, it seems unlikely that it will reveal more information on other Western-developed PlayStation games, including first-party titles like Saros, Marvel’s Wolverine or Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

However, the promise to focus on “games created in Japan and across Asia, alongside a few other exciting updates” suggests that the presence of at least a few Western-developed games shouldn’t be entirely ruled out.

One game that may appear during the presentation is Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, which is being being developed in Japan by Arc System Works (with additional development by PlayStation XDev) and published worldwide by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Although the game will obviously feature Marvel characters, they will be designed in a Japanese art style. Iron Man’s design, for example, is based on mech designs.