PlayStation finally confirms Marvel’s Wolverine release date – and it’s coming before GTA6

Insomniac Games and PlayStation have confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine will release for PlayStation 5 on September 15, 2026.

The release date means the much-anticipated superhero title will arrive two months before Grand Theft Auto 6, which most studios are likely attempting to avoid.

Currently, no other major 2026 game release dates have been confirmed between Marvel’s Wolverine and GTA6’s planned release on November 19.

Wolverine is PlayStation‘s biggest first-party game currently planned for 2026. Although it was announced nearly five years ago, the first gameplay wasn’t shown until last September.

“You can probably picture what Marvel’s Wolverine is going to be,” VGC wrote in a recent Wolverine preview. “It’s a third-person hack-and-slash action game. What’s left to be seen is the scale of the world, and how Insomniac will handle the transition from a huge open-world New York to what appears to be much smaller, level-based encounters.

“The gameplay trailer shows a lot of environmental destruction and some level of traversal through areas, so it’s possible we’re looking at more of a Yakuza-style set of condensed open zones, which would serve as the location of side missions, and hold plenty of places to hide collectibles, a staple of Insomniac’s games.”