‘Father of PlayStation’ Ken Kutaragi has claimed partial credit for Microsoft’s decision to launch Xbox, stating that he wanted the rival company to enter the games market.

Speaking to The Game Business at the recent Game Republic New Horizons event in Middlesbrough, UK, the former Sony Interactive Entertainment chairman and group CEO recounted a conversation with Microsoft before it entered the console market with Xbox.

He said: “I had the chance to meet with the head of Microsoft one-to-one. He was so arrogant. I [showed] him what we were developing [for real-time 3D graphics in the home]. He said, ‘Okay, we will send free hard disk drives to Sony, and give some license rights to them.’

“He tried to convince me [to take this]. I said only one word: ‘No. ‘ The reason was… I was not so super arrogant [as] they were, [but] I had a dream: if I said no, they would start to bring in another games platform after PC.

“That was my secret intention. They did, spending huge [amounts of] money on it. After that, we worked together to open up this field. That was very intentional.”

Microsoft launched the first Xbox console 25 years ago this month, in November 2001. At the time, the corporation’s decision to enter the games market was said to be motivated by concern that Sony was positioning PlayStation as more than a games console, and that it could eventually eat into the Windows business.

Former Xbox engineer Todd Holmdahl told the Computer History Museum: “We felt that the living room was a threat. That we thought we saw what Sony was doing with the PlayStation. And they were gaining a lot of traction there. They were talking about being productive in the living room. And we wanted to make sure that we played in that space.”

Former Xbox architecture GM Nick Baker added: “There wasn’t any real good, at the time, platform in the living room. You did have a few game consoles. But in terms [of] having a piece of consumer electronics that you could put in the living room that was, say, Microsoft-branded, [it] didn’t really exist.

“Media center PC was still a few years after that. And just as a Trojan horse in terms of getting something in there. A lot of the early thinking on why Microsoft should do a console was specifically for that.

“The discussions had been going on for a little while already. But I remember going to some of the ISSCC presentations in ’99 when Sony first started talking about the PlayStation 2 silicon. And that’s when it really started to gel that they could be doing something seriously there pretty soon.”