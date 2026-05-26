PlayStation confirms shutdown of early PS5 exclusive

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed it will soon shut down its early PS5 exclusive, Destruction AllStars.

The car combat title was developed by British studio Lucid Games and released in 2021, and received mixed reviews from the media.

On Tuesday, PlayStation announced that the game has been removed from sale, alongside its virtual currency, and multiplayer servers have been closed.

Single-player modes will remain accessible to existing users until November 25, it said in a message to players, after which only Arcade Mode single-player challenges shall remain playable.

However, “functionality and player experience” may be impacted due to the server shutdown, the announcement reads.

“Due to ongoing technical issues, multiplayer services for Destruction AllStars on PlayStation 5 consoles shall remain offline and are no longer available,” Sony said. “We appreciate the support and enthusiasm of the Destruction AllStars community.”

Destruction AllStars was originally planned to be a $70 PS5 launch title, but its release was delayed, and Sony chose instead to make it available through PlayStation Plus at launch at no additional cost to subscribers for two months. Following this period, the game’s price was set at $19.99 / £17.99.

VGC said in our Destruction AllStars review: “While simply driving around the arenas is fun, and there’s always satisfaction in crushing your opponent against the wall, the reasons to come back to Destruction Allstars are painfully few. The game’s characters are wonderfully designed and feel trapped in a game that never comes close to utilising their potential.”