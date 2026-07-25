PlayStation confirms God of War Laufey release date and return of Kratos in next game

Sony has confirmed that God of War Laufey will release on February 16, 2027, as the series’ creative lead confirms Kratos will return in the next instalment.

Speaking during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Sony Santa Monica Studio creative head Cory Barlog announced that the next God of War will connect directly to the Laufey story, and star Kratos.

No further details were revealed during the panel. PlayStation 5 entry Laufey is the first mainline God of War title to star a protagonist other than Kratos in Faye (Laufey the Just), Kratos’s Norse wife and the mother of Atreus, who dies in the events leading up to the 2018 God of War.

Speaking during the Comic-Con panel, Barlog said he wanted to create Laufey to expand the world of God of War.

Enter the afterlife of the gods when God of War Laufey launches on PS5 February 16, 2027



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“I wanted to show an extension of this world where the characters you’ll encounter are unexpected. Laufey is a continuation of what came before and to prepare and expand what comes next,” he said.

God of War Laufey was announced during a State of Play live stream in June, where Santa Monica Studio debuted more than 20 minutes of gameplay footage.

“Awakening unexpectedly in a strange land after her funeral, Faye discovers the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and Atreus are now at risk,” a synopsis for the game reads.

“To save the ones she loves, Faye must fight through the afterlife of the gods — the Everywhen — where ruthless gods from across mythology vie for power in a land overflowing with dangerous magic.”

Earlier this month, Sony Santa Monica confirmed that God of War Laufey will be available on disc, following Sony’s controversial announcement that PlayStation will soon end physical media production.