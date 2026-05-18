PlayStation boss says single-player games won’t come to PC going forward

PlayStation boss Herman Hulst told staff this week that PlayStation’s single-player games will no longer come to PC, it’s claimed.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg, citing people familiar with Sony‘s plans, claimed that the company was pulling back from its plan to release its upcoming games on PC, with future single-player games set to become PS5 exclusives.

The report claimed that while Ghost of Tsushima eventually got a PC port a few years after its release on PlayStation consoles, its sequel, Ghost of Yotei, won’t be coming to PC after plans for a port were scrapped earlier this year.

SCOOP: PlayStation studio business CEO Hermen Hulst told staff in a town hall Monday morning that the company's narrative single-player games will now be PlayStation exclusive, confirming Bloomberg's reporting from earlier this year.Original story from March: www.bloomberg.com/news/article... — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2026-05-18T18:47:45.020Z

Now, in a new post on social media, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier claims that PlayStation Studios CEO Herman Hulst, told staff this week that single-player titles from PlayStation, such as Ghost of Yotei, Saros and Marvel’s Wolverine, would remain console exclusives.

In the original report from March, Bloomberg claimed that multiplayer titles like Marathon will still release “on multiple platforms,” but it appears that Sony’s cadence of releasing titles such as Spider-Man, The Last of Us, and Horizon on PC several months or years after the original release is over.

While PC players celebrated Sony’s move to bring more of its titles to PC, the delayed release schedule and often undercooked ports meant that the PC versions of some PlayStation titles sold shockingly few copies.

According to Bloomberg, “A faction within PlayStation has also expressed concern that releasing their games on PC risks damaging the console’s brand and will hurt sales of the PlayStation 5 and its successors, according to the people familiar with Sony’s inner workings.”

Sony’s next big title, Marvel’s Wolverine, developed by Spider-Man and Ratchet developer Insomniac, is due later this year.