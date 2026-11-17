A lawsuit brought against PlayStation over its storefront and game prices has been dismissed.

The UK class action lawsuit was brought against PlayStation by Alex Neill, representing PlayStation users who complained that they were trapped and forced to use the PS Store. They argued that PlayStation’s 30% cut on all game sales led to games being sold for “excessive and unfair prices”.

If PlayStation lost the lawsuit, the plaintiffs were seeking $2.6 billion in damages.

As reported by The Game Business, London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal has rejected this argument entirely, dismissing the idea that PlayStation has a “near monopoly” on the market.

However, part of its argument was that users could instead opt to buy games physically – something which will not remain the case for much longer. PlayStation says it will phase out physical game sales by January 2028.

With that said, PlayStation users might not have much more luck with this argument when physical games are phased out either. That is because the court was not convinced that PlayStation games were priced too highly on the PS Store, or that game prices would be brought down if PlayStation allowed third-party storefronts on its systems.

PlayStation is facing similar lawsuits in other regions, so it remains to be seen if it can defeat all of them. If any of them were to side against the company, that could set a significant precedent in the gaming industry, opening all platform owners up to third-party storefronts. For the time being, though, the status quo has been maintained with this UK ruling.

Right now, the big three console giants – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo – all maintain their own storefronts on their platforms. The only exception to this is Valve, which allows users to buy games from other storefronts on the Steam Machine and Steam Deck. Xbox’s storefront is also available on PC, as is Xbox Game Pass.