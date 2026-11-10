PlayStation announces end of PC streaming in December

PlayStation is ending support for the PS Plus app for PC on December 10. This will block users from streaming their PlayStation games to their PC.

PlayStation quietly announced the move in a blog post going over the latest PS Plus offerings. Towards the end, PlayStation says that the PC app is being discontinued due to a lack of interest amongst players, claiming that less than 0.4% of PS Plus Premium members were using it.

“We wanted to let you know that from December 10, we will be retiring the PlayStation Plus app on PC,” the announcement opens.

“PlayStation believes in providing high-quality experiences to our players, and we regularly review offerings to ensure we are focusing on experiences our members value most. With a very small number of eligible PlayStation Plus Premium members (less than 0.4%) using the PlayStation Plus app on PC, making this change allows us to focus on enhancing high-quality experiences that more of our members want to use. As a result, the PlayStation Plus cloud streaming app on PC will no longer be available.

“This change does not affect PlayStation Plus memberships or benefits available on PS5 and PS4 consoles. We appreciate everyone who used the app on PC and will be notifying affected users directly.”

This signals an end to being able to play PlayStation console-exclusive titles on PC through the streaming workaround. This feature will now be exclusive to Xbox, which does allow its users to play its games on different platforms (either through streaming, or natively through Play Anywhere).

It also comes as PlayStation has reversed its PC strategy, no longer porting many of its exclusives to PC after their PS5 launch.

This is just one way in which PlayStation is honing in on the most popular ways to play its games. Controversially, it is also ditching physical game releases by 2028, going digital-only for any games released on its platforms.