PlayStation announces a new hour-long State of Play coming later this week

Sony has announced that the next State of Play presentation will take place this week.

The State of Play will take place on Thursday, February 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT.

Sony says the presentation will last more than 60 minutes, and will feature “news, gameplay updates, and announcements from game studios across the globe”.

According to the publisher, the showcase will focus on a range of titles, including “eye-catching third-party and indie games headed to PS5, along with the latest from teams at PlayStation Studios”.

A new State of Play airs February 12.Tune in for 60+ minutes of news, gameplay updates, and announcements from game studios across the globe: play.st/4aEMiwU — PlayStation (@playstation.com) 2026-02-09T13:01:48.815Z

The last State of Play was a Japan special, which took place in November 2025 and showed such titles as Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined, Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake, Octopath Traveler 0, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls and Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows.

Before that, the last ‘main’ State of Play was back in September 2025, and featured such games as Saros, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Battlefield 6, Nioh 3 and Marvel’s Wolverine.

Sony‘s first-party slate for 2026 so far includes Saros (which is set for release on April 30), Marathon (coming on March 5), MLB the Show 26 and Marvel’s Wolverine (Q3/Q4 2026). It’s also publishing Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, which is being developed by Guilty Gear studio Arc System Works.