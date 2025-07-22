PlayStation and Arc System Works’ Marvel game will debut at Evo

PlayStation and Arc System Works’ superhero fighting game, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, will see its playable debut at Evo next month.

The game will be playable for the first time at Arc System Works’ booth at Evo Las Vegas from August 1 to 3, it’s announced.

“Attendees will be able to duke it out with their friends and construct their very own 4-character team from a roster of 6 playable Marvel legends, including Captain America, Iron Man, Storm, Star Lord, Ms. Marvel, and of course, Doctor Doom,” it said.

Everyone who tries Fighting Souls at Evo will also receive a collectible pin based on characters in the game.

Additionally, a ‘Developer Combat Panel’ will take place on Friday, August 1, featuring key members of the Arc System Works and Marvel Games Development teams. The event will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

Announced last month, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is set to release in 2026, featuring Marvel superheroes in a Japanese art style. The game is being developed by PlayStation XDEV, in partnership with Arc System Works.

“I’d like to express our thanks on behalf of the entire development team for the incredible response to the State of Play trailer,” said director Kazuto “Pachi” Sekin in a new statement.

“The game is still under development, but we’re really looking forward to sharing more in our Evo panel, and especially for fans to try it out for themselves with the very first trial version at the event.”