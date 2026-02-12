PlayStation adventure Kena: Bridge of Spirits is getting a PS5 and PC sequel this year

Ember Labs has announced a sequel to its PlayStation timed exclusive, Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Kena: Scars of Kosmora will release for PS5 and PC this year, the studio announced during a State of Play live stream on Thursday.

“In Kena: Scars of Kosmora, Kena is older and renowned as a Spirit Guide,” a synopsis for the game reads. “In hopes of finding answers to the affliction she has endured all her life, Kena travels to the mysterious island of Kosmora. Home to distinct cultures and regions, Kosmora is full of buried secrets from a tragic past.

“On Kosmora, Kena is confronted by a powerful spirit that fractures her staff. A spirit guide’s staff is their identity – their tool to help and commune with spirits. Kena’s staff was also keeping her alive. To survive, Kena must accept Kosmora’s forgotten form of Spirit Guiding which uses Alchemy to manipulate the power of the elements.”

According to Ember, “Elemental spirit companions” are a big part of the second game. “They are charming buddies that travel with you, grow over time, and unlock new powers as your bond deepens,” it said.

“Each spirit is tied to a different element and connected to other spirits that exist throughout the world. We revealed one Spirit so far, but we have only scratched the surface. There’s much more we are saving for later!”

The original Kena was released for PS5, PS4, and PC in September 2021, and later for Xbox in 2024. It was generally well received by critics, garnering scores of 81 (PS5) and 83 (PC) on review aggregation site Metacritic.

Kena was billed as “a story-driven action adventure with a stunning visual aesthetic combining exploration with fast-paced combat”.

Developer Ember Lab was founded in 2009 by brothers Josh and Mike Grier as an animation studio and had not released a high-end game before Kena.