PlayStation 6’s memory costs alone exceed $680 per console, it’s claimed

Sony’s PlayStation 6 storage and memory components alone will cost the company “over $680” per console, it’s claimed, which could mean a big price tag for the next-gen console.

That’s according to KeplerL2, an insider who has accurately reported on AMD hardware in the past.

According to a post on the NeoGAF forum, “RAM + NAND alone” will cost over $680 per console for PlayStation 6. The insider adds that these components cost far less when Sony finalized the console’s designs.

In recent years, the cost of memory and storage has surged, due to shortages driven by the demands of AI data centers. Across the board, consumer electronics prices have risen, with a PS5 now costing over 50% more ($200 / £200) than at launch.

The global component shortage has almost certainly affected Sony’s plans for PlayStation 6, which was once claimed to be targeting a launch as soon as next year. Xbox has already announced a next-gen console is in development, codenamed Helix, and warned that it needs to consider new business models to cover costs.

Earlier this year, industry analysts debated if next-gen consoles would retail for over $1,000, considering the price of new hardware is currently at an all-time high.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Aldora CEO Joost van Dreunen said he believed it was certain, warning: “At this rate, the next generation may not even release until 2028, and when it does, north of a grand is the floor. Even existing devices are getting marked up.”

Newzoo market intelligence director Manu Rosier suggested that while some console versions may cost more than $1,000, he believes a base model will still cost three digits.

“The PS5 Pro is already at $899 after two hikes inside a year, so the distance to $1,000 is short,” he said. “Base next-generation models are likely to hold under $999 for psychological and marketing reasons.

“Premium tiers are a separate question. Component costs sit outside the manufacturers’ control, and there is no sign of an AI-driven cooldown in memory and storage demand. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has already said memory costs will affect Project Helix pricing and availability.”