PlayStation 5 Pro price slashed by more than £100 in Black Friday deal

PlayStation 5 Pro is more than £100 off in one of the most significant gaming deals so far of Black Friday week.

Over on Amazon, customers can now pick up a PS5 Pro for £589.99 – a 16% discount on its RRP of £699.99.

Meanwhile, the digital PS5 console is currently available at a 33% discount for Black Friday at £289.99, and the standard edition PS5 console is 21% off at £379.

Amazon is also offering deals on PS5 peripherals like the DualSense Edge at £50 off, and standard DualSense controllers can be picked up at a 34% discount (£43). The PlayStation VR headset is £80 off at £299.

In addition to the Amazon discounts, the PlayStation Direct site has also dropped the price on PlayStation VR2, PlayStation Portal, DualSense controllers, and other accessories during the Black Friday period.

The full list of PlayStation Direct discounts in the US and Europe is as follows:

PlayStation VR2 – $100 / €100 / £90 off

$100 / €100 / £90 off PlayStation Portal – $20 / €20 / £20 off

$20 / €20 / £20 off Pulse Elite wireless headset – $20 / €20 / £20 off

$20 / €20 / £20 off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds – $30 / €30 / £30 off

$30 / €30 / £30 off DualSense Edge wireless controller – $30 / €30 / £30 off

$30 / €30 / £30 off DualSense wireless controller – $20 / €20 / £20 off

$20 / €20 / £20 off Access controller – $20 off

Sony increased the price of PS5 consoles in multiple regions earlier this year – first raising them in the UK, Europe and Australia in April, then in the US in August