PlayStation 5 officially clears 100 million consoles shipped

PlayStation 5 has officially shipped more than 100 million consoles, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced.

The milestone was achieved as of November 10, according to the company’s website, and means the company has shipped at least 2.1 million consoles since September 30, which it recently announced sales figures for.

PS5 has sold nearly on-par with its predecessor, PlayStation 4, throughout its lifespan, albeit with the caveats that it costs significantly more and suffered from supply constraints at launch.

PS5 launched in November 2020, so it’s taken nearly 6 years for the console to ship 100 million units. PlayStation 4 reached the milestone in June 2019 – 5 years and 7 months after the console launched.

Only seven games consoles have shipped more than 100 million units, all of them made by Nintendo and Sony; Nintendo Wii (101m), PlayStation (102m), PS4 (117m), Game Boy (118m), Nintendo DS (154m), Nintendo Switch (157m), and PlayStation 2 (160m).

PlayStation 5 sales are gradually declining, as is typical for a console entering its sixth year in the market. However, the impending release of Grand Theft Auto 6, and a potentially longer cycle for current hardware, could yet see Sony’s current-gen sales figures increase.

Earlier this year, David Gibson, senior analyst at MST Financial, posted a report suggesting that PlayStation 6 isn’t likely to release any time soon, and that previous forecasts on its release window may not be accurate.

“Sony expects the PS5’s lifecycle to be extended, and the PS6’s release is likely to be delayed longer than many expected,” he claimed.

Speaking during a previous earnings results call this year, CEO Hiroki Totoki stated that Sony had still yet to decide on a release date for PlayStation 6. However, some analysts are expecting the console to arrive in 2028, after PlayStation discontinues disc sales.