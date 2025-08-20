PlayStation 5 is going up in price in the US starting tomorrow, PS5 Pro now $750

The PlayStation 5 is getting a price increase in the US starting tomorrow.

According to Sony, “Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment. As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. starting on August 21.”

The new prices are as follows:

PlayStation 5 – $549.99 (from $499.99)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – $499.99 (from $449.99)

PlayStation 5 Pro – $749.99 (from $699.99)

The PlayStation 5 is the latest piece of consumer tech to be impacted by global economic issues.

Sony previously increased the price of PS5 in select regions in August 2022, with both the Digital and Standard editions getting hikes in the UK, Europe, Australia, Japan, China, Mexico and Canada, but not the United States.

Then, in 2025, it again raised prices in multiple regions.

Earlier this month, Nintendo raised the price of its original Nintendo Switch hardware, with the standard units increasing in cost by $40, the OLED model by $50 and the Switch Lite by $30.

Nintendo has assessing market conditions for some time now, most notably with regard to US president Donald Trump’s ongoing trade tariff decisions.

The company delayed Switch 2 pre-orders in the US due to the country’s turbulent financial situation.

It eventually opened US pre-orders in late April without changing the console’s price, but it did raise the price of some Switch 2 accessories in the US and warned that “other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions”.

Earlier this year the CTA, the trade association behind the CES tech event, warned that Trump’s tariffs could lead to console prices rising by nearly 70% in the US if they all came into effect.