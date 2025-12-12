PlayStation 5 exclusive Saros has been delayed until April

Saros has been delayed until April.

Saros, the latest game from the Returnal studio, will now be released on PlayStation 5 on April 20, 2026, having originally been set for release in March.

Players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition of Saros will receive 48-hour early access.

A new story trailer was debuted alongside the news at The Game Awards.

Saros was revealed in February with a cinematic teaser trailer.

“Saros is an action game with the haunting story of a lost off-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse,” director Gregory Louden said at the time of the game’s reveal. “You play as Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for. Our goal is to create an emotional and powerful character study that explores the cost it takes to create a new future.

“Arjun is performed by Rahul Kohli (Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher). Rahul is truly bringing Arjun to life in a stunning performance. He has been a brilliant collaborator to tell our story and champion for the game.”

The first Saros gameplay was debuted over the summer.

“The events of Saros take place on Carcosa, a shape-shifting, hostile alien planet – one that changes on every death, and offers a wide variety of environments and enemies for you to encounter,” creative director Gregory Louden wrote on the official PlayStation Blog alongside a gameplay trailer.

“The stunning environment Arjun explores is that of a lost ancient civilization fueled by the twisted enlightenment of the eclipse.”

Louden also went into more detail on the gameplay, explaining that Arjun is armed with numerous tools to add more depth to the game’s combat and exploration.

“Arjun’s Soltari advanced combat suit allows him to dash, melee, jump, and more,” he wrote. “At the start of every run you will select your loadout from a mix of Soltari human weaponry and Carcosan alien weaponry.