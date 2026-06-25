PlayStation 5 consoles taken over by GTA 6 branding as pre-orders open

PlayStation has rebranded its consoles and mobile app to mark the opening of pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Players began noticing on Wednesday that the PlayStation 5‘s start-up menu now displays a custom GTA 6 animation, prompting them to pre-order the game. Players can dismiss this menu, preventing it from reappearing on subsequent startup.

This is significant, as it’s the first time in the console’s lifespan that a single game has taken over the start-up screen in this way.

While PlayStation regularly takes over the PlayStation Store tab of the PS5 with featured titles, this is the first time the Welcome tab has been used for such a large advertisement. You can watch the current start-up animation below.

Alongside this, the icon for the PlayStation app has changed and now features the purple and pink color scheme that Rockstar has used for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Pre-orders for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 opened on Thursday. Rockstar has confirmed that while a physical version of the game will launch in November, it won’t include a disc.

Instead, the game will be shipped as a code in a box. Those who pre-order the game will be able to pre-load its content from November 12, according to Rockstar. The game itself will be available to play on November 19.

Following the announcement of the code-in-a-box version of the game, it’s been claimed that a version of the game containing a disc will be released in December.

Rockstar has also confirmed the game’s price. The standard edition of Grand Theft Auto 6 will retail for $80 USD, and the Ultimate Edition, which contains various in-game rewards, will retail for $100 USD.

Players who purchase the standard version of Grand Theft Auto 6 will be able to upgrade to the Ultimate Edition at any time.