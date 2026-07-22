Players can apply to join the network test for FromSoftware’s Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods today

Applications to join the network test for FromSoftware’s Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods start today.

Players can visit the official Duskbloods website and apply to take part in the test. Applications start today (Wednesday, July 22) from 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST.

The application period will run until July 28, meaning players – who must have a Nintendo Switch 2 console and an active Nintendo Switch Online membership – have six days to register their interest.

It’s not clear whether the successful applicants will be chosen on a first-come first-served basis, a random lottery or based on any other criteria.

FromSoftware has stated that it will involve conducting “large-scale network load tests”, however, so it appears that a relatively large number of applicants are expected to be approved.

Those who are chosen to take part in the test will receive a download code, and will be able to take part in the network test, which consists of five 4-hour sessions held between August 21-24.

The test will allow up to eight players to play together in multiplayer matches, with FromSoftware stressing that bugs may appear during gameplay.

The studio says the test has three main goals – a game server load test to ensure a large number of players can take part without experience issues, a multiplayer test to check for any problems that may occur when multiple people from “different network environments” take part, and a game balance test to see if any balancing tweaks are needed.

“The network test is not a demo version of the game,” FromSoftware stresses. “It uses game data that is currently under development to identify bugs and errors. It is expected that bugs will occur during test play, and you may not enjoy the game to its full potential.”

The Duskbloods still doesn’t have an official release date, but FromSoftware currently says it will be released by the end of 2026.

“In this new multiplayer action game, you’ll take on the role of the Bloodsworn and fight against – and alongside – up to seven other players with unique weapons and abilities,” Nintendo‘s official description for the game reads.

“Transcend humanity with blood-based powers that transform your character and combat style as you battle to secure the coveted First Blood.”