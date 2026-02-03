Players buying third-party games on the Epic Games Store will soon unlock Fortnite cosmetics based on those games

Players who buy certain third-party games on the Epic Games Store will soon unlock corresponding Fortnite items, Epic has announced.

In an attempt to convince more players to purchase third-party titles on the Epic Games Store instead of competing stores like Steam, Epic is launching a program which will let studios include Fortnite content as part of a game purchase.

“We’re launching an official program to help developers sell more games on the Epic Games Store by leveraging the marketing power of Fortnite,” the company said in a statement.

“Players who purchase participating games will get a Fortnite cosmetic along with a matching character avatar for their Epic account profile. This will be available in the first half of the year.”

Epic stated that the first set of companies who have signed up for the partnership include include Capcom, miHoYo, Pearl Abyss (Crimson Desert), S-Game (Phantom Blade), MintRocket (Dave the Diver), and Kakao Games (Path of Exile), with more IP announcements to be shared in the coming months.

Capcom has collaborated with Epic to make Fortnite content in the past, including skins of Leon and Claire from Resident Evil, as well as Street Fighter characters including Ryu, Chun-Li, Blanka and Sakura.

Genshin Impact studio MiHoYo’s other major game Honkai Star Rail is reportedly set to feature in the next Fortnite update, according to recent leaks.

Fortnite continues to present players with a vast array of IP crossovers, which are now arriving on a near-weekly basis.

Recent crossover skins added to the game’s current Chapter 7 Season 1 include characters from Stranger Things, Back to the Future, Kill Bill, Danny Phantom, Lego Ninjago, Bleach, SpongeBob SquarePants, Pulp Fiction, South Park, Adventure Time, The Office, The Regular Show and Ed, Edd n Eddy.