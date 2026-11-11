‘Play is not the opposite of work’: Logitech is giving workers time off for GTA 6

Logitech says that it will allow its workers to take a day off to play a new game of their choice.

This new policy has been rolled out just ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6‘s release, which is expected to result in a significant number of workers taking the day off across various industries.

While some analysts worry about the effect this will have on the economy, Logitech appears to be embracing it, giving workers an additional day of holiday to use for gaming.

“It’s time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time,” Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber told Fortune. “As a company designing products for work and play, we see every day how engagement in one sphere supports performance in the other.”

Others at Logitech agree. “Play is not the opposite of work,” said chief people officer Elaine Laird. “When people have dedicated time to log off, decompress and immerse themselves in play, they return with clearer focus, renewed energy and fresh approaches to complex challenges.”

While the day can be used for any game, Logitech has indicated that it is fine with the bulk of the workforce taking November 19 off for GTA 6, saying: “If employees choose to spend their Gaming Time Off exploring Vice City on launch day, you won’t hear any complaints from us.”

Of course, playing GTA 6 for a day may only be enough for players to scratch the surface of what the game has to offer, and some workers may be hoping to get more time off to play the first new Grand Theft Auto in 13 years.

It remains to be seen if any other gaming-adjacent companies roll out similar policies. No doubt, they are bracing for a quieter day in the office come November 19.