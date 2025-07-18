PixelJunk Eden 2 is finally coming to PS5 and PC, alongside Dreams of Another

Q-Games’ next PixelJunk title, Dreams of Another, will release on October 10 for PS5, PS VR2, and PC, alongside long-awaited PC and PlayStation versions of PixelJunk Eden 2.

Directed by artist Tomohisa ‘Baiyon’ Kuramitsu, who also helmed PixelJunk Eden 2, Dreams of Another is a third-person exploration-action game built around the philosophical theme of “no creation without destruction.”

“Rather than destroying objects by shooting—as in traditional shooting games—here, your shots materialize and create the world,” Kuramitsu said. “This unconventional mechanic offers a gameplay experience that challenges the norms of the genre and invites players into a whole new dimension.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwHbRHO5jec&ab_channel=PlayStation

The world of Dreams of Another is crafted using point cloud technology, which Q says creates an “ethereal, impressionistic dreamscape”. Existing in an abstracted state, made up of clouds of particles, the environment reacts to players’ gunfire, transforming into objects they can interact with.

Since 2020, PixelJunk Eden 2 has been exclusive to Nintendo Switch. Starting today, pre-orders are open on the PlayStation Store for a bundle containing both titles: Dreams of Another ＋ PixelJunk Eden 2 Special Bundle. ​

Dreams of Another is currently being exhibited at BitSummit 2025 in Kyoto, Japan. On Saturday, July 19, Baiyon will appear on stage as part of PlayStation’s Indie Game Showcase at 11:55AM JT.