Pixel Arcadia is a new showcase dedicated to retro games

A new digital showcase has been announced which will be dedicated to retro games.

Pixel Arcadia is being organised by retro game marketing specialist Pixel Helix, and will take place on August 24 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST.

The show will bring together numerous publishers of retro titles for new announcements, with “some of the biggest names in retro” promised.

“From re-releases and remasters, new titles in retro genres such as shmups, brawlers and beat ‘em ups, to games made for retro platforms and new officially licensed hardware, the retro space is broad and Pixel Arcadia will bring it out of the shadows,” the organiser said.

As well as the announcements, the show will feature “deep-dive developer insights and commentary, moving away from rapid-fire trailer reels toward meaningful, contextual storytelling that honours video game history”.

Pixel Helix CEO Al Hibberd said: “Pixel Arcadia is a dedicated space for retro games fans, one that celebrates this important part of the industry by honouring the trailblazers of gaming past and looking ahead to evolutions of iconic franchises.

“By partnering with incredible sponsors who share our vision, we are able to support the retro space with true editorial value, allowing developers to keep their resources for making incredible games and connecting them directly with their core audience.

“In Pixel Arcadia every project shown gets the time, respect and storytelling it deserves.”

More information on Pixel Arcadia will be announced nearer to the showcase, but until then publishers and developers with “projects in or around the retro space” are being invited to visit the Pixel Arcade site if they want to get involved.