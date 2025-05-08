Pinball FX is getting two Tomb Raider themed tables in June

Pinball FX is set to receive two crossover tables based on Tomb Raider.

The DLC, which is simply titled Tomb Raider Pinball, will be released on June 19 and consists of two separate tables called Adventures of Lara Croft and Secrets of Croft Manor.

Adventures of Lara Croft has the player guiding Lara through her previous journeys through such locations as Peru, Egypt, China and Tibet while facing off against former foes like Natla, Werner Von Croy and Mark Willard.

This table also features a special third-person shooting bonus mode where players use Lara’s dual pistols.

The second table, Secrets of Croft Manor, takes place at Lara’s home as players explore the grand halls, find hidden rooms and discover the mansion’s various secrets.

“There’s a ton going on here: agility courses, combat training, puzzle-solving sessions, and a maze to get lost (and found) in,” the table’s description reads. Lara’s butler Winston will also make an appearance on this table.

“By translating Lara Croft’s world into fast-paced pinball gameplay, Tomb Raider Pinball captures the spirit of discovery, challenge, and triumph that has made the series legendary, with a whole new perspective that’s perfect for fans and newcomers alike,” Zen Studios marketing director Bence Banszki said in a statement on the official PlayStation Blog.

Released in 2023, Pinball FX is the fourth main entry in Zen Studio’s series of pinball games. The game features a mixture of recreations of genuine classic pinball tables, and entirely new designs with features that wouldn’t be possible on real tables (such as animated characters on the table and mini-games).

There are currently a total of 132 tables available in Pinball FX, with tables based on such IPs as Star Wars, Marvel, Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Borderlands, Godzilla vs Kong, Pacific Rim, Garfield, World War Z, Peanuts, South Park, Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, The Addams Family and Indiana Jones.

Zen Studios also released a spin-off game called Pinball M, allowing it to release mature-rated tables covering such franchises as Dead by Daylight, Chucky, Duke Nukem, The Thing and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.