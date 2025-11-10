Pillsbury cookies reveal another look at Yoshi in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, ahead of a full trailer release

Another merchandising tie-in has provided us with a better look at Yoshi in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, ahead of its main trailer’s imminent release.

As spotted by Reddit user TheVideoGameNutt, New York supermarket Tops listed a new product from Pillsbury called Super Mario Galaxy Shape Sugar Cookie Dough.

The listing – which has now been removed from the Tops site – is designed to tie in with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and lets customers make 20 cookies shaped like Yoshi eggs.

More interesting, however, is the product’s packaging, which gives a better look at the design for Yoshi in the movie, which has yet to be officially revealed.

This isn’t the first time this Yoshi design has been seen – shortly before Nintendo officially revealed The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with a teaser trailer, it was revealed that back in July someone had posted an image of upcoming Old Spice deodorant cans to Reddit, showing the Yoshi design and confirming the Super Mario Galaxy movie name.

At the time the image was roundly dismissed as a fake, given that a recent NBCUniversal press release at the time had briefly refereed to the film as Super Mario World, leading most to believe that was its name. It was only when Nintendo revealed the film that it emerged the Old Spice photo was authentic.

The images of the new Pillsbury product come at a time when the first main trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is expected any day now.

It was reported last week that the trailer will be attached to Wicked For Good, which arrives in cinemas on November 21 – if accurate, this means the Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer will almost certainly be published online within the next two weeks.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was announced via a short teaser included in September’s Nintendo Direct broadcast, which confirmed the film will release in April 2026.

In addition, Nintendo and Illumination announced that returning voice actors will be Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Kay as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.