Pikmin 4’s surprise new update is officially out, adding Photo Mode and Decor Pikmin

Pikmin 4’s surprise new update has been released, adding new features such as a Photo Mode and special Decor Pikmin to find.

Previously, Nintendo said the update, which arrives more than two years after Pikmin 4’s initial release, would arrive sometime in November. However, VGC has confirmed that it’s now available for download.

The update adds the Field Camera item, which allows players to take in-game photos and then decorate them with various Pikmin-themed stamps.

The Field Camera is also used to unlock the various Décor Pikmin hidden around each area, which are uniquely themed Pikmin that can be transferred to the mobile game Pikmin Bloom.

The Pikmin 4 update also adds new Creature Activity Levels, allowing players to adjust the difficulty of enemy creatures and play the game at a more relaxed or more difficult pace.

Patch notes for the update reveal extra, previously undetailed, updates, including the ability to “Roll Over” to a new playthrough, carrying over some of the save data on a file that has cleared the story.

There are also new control options for enabling and disabling Auto Target Lock for Cursor, and more.

Pikmin 4, released for Nintendo Switch in 2023, is the best-selling game in the Pikmin series, outselling its predecessors in a little more than two months.

VGC’s Pikmin 4 review calls the game “a brilliant entry point for new players”, saying: “Pikmin 4 is a smart and content-packed refinement of one of Nintendo’s most underrated series, but long-time fans may be put off by how long its generous campaign takes to get going.”