Pikachu promo cards and plush revealed ahead of the Pokémon World Championships and PokémonXP event

The Pokémon Company has revealed 3 promo cards and some of the merchandise that will be available at the Pokémon World Championships and PokémonXP.

Announced at the end of the North America International Championships, it’s the best look so far at what will be available at this August’s event.

The cards Paradise Resort, Pikachu, and Rayquaza will be available at this year’s show, which takes place in San Francisco from August 28-20. The Paradise Resort card will only be available to players who compete at the event.

The Pikachu card will be available at the event and at local events run by Play! Pokémon.

A stamped Rayquaza card will also be given to all attendees of the Pokémon World Championships and Pokémon XP.

The Pokémon Company has also revealed the Welcome Kit for the event, which is given to players who sign up to compete.

This kit includes a backpack, a playmat, sleeves, a t-shirt, a hat, and more merchandise themed to the World Championships.

Two Pikachu plush were also shown off, one themed to the Pokémon World Championships and the other themed to PokémonXP. The World Championships Pikachu features Pikachu wearing a crown and a cape, while the Pokémon XP plush features Pikachu in a space suit.

While the Pokémon World Championships have been an annual tradition for some time, this year will mark the first PokémonXP event. PokémonXP is described as an “official fan convention” by The Pokémon Company.

Taking place concurrently with the Pokémon World Championships, PokémonXP is focused on the fan activities such as panels, signings, and more, whereas the World Championships is strictly competitive.