Physical Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games are reportedly Switch 1 carts with codes in the box

Physical copies of ‘Nintendo Switch 2 Editions’ of games are reportedly Nintendo Switch carts with download codes in the box.

The cover of a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game reads, “Includes the Nintendo Switch game and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack. Upgrade pack also available separately.”

There was some confusion if this would mean that the Switch 2 Edition content would have to be downloaded, essentially meaning Switch 2 Edition games wouldn’t be playable without first connecting online, and that now appears to be the case.

According to a customer service representative for Nintendo, the physical versions of these Switch 2 Edition games won’t contain the full Switch 2 Edition game on the cart.

When asked by a customer if these Switch 2 Editions included the full game, including Switch 2 Edition upgrade on the cart itself, a customer service representative said “we can confirm that the upgrades will be download codes.

It’s worth nothing, however, that customer service representatives are often hired by agencies that don’t have intimate, accurate knowledge of a niche issue like this.

According to Nintendo's own support, the Switch 2 Enhanced Editions were false advertising during the Direct. After trying to nail them down for an answer, they confirmed to one of our followers it's just Switch 1 cards with a code for the upgrade. No reason to buy these, then. — Does it play? (@doesitplay.org) 2025-04-05T14:34:21.000Z

The main concern for fans is that this means preservation for games with Switch 2 Editions becomes challenging, as no complete physical version will exist.

Switch 2 Edition games are separate from standard Switch 2 backwards compatibility, and need to either be purchased separately or upgraded to for owners of Switch 1 versions.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Kirby and the Forgotton Lands, Pokemon Legends Z-A, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Mario Party Jamboree will all receive Switch 2 Editions.

Nintendo’s big reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 took place this week.

The platform holder has confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $450 / £395 and launch worldwide on Thursday, June 5. It has also announced when the console will be available to pre-order.

Wednesday’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct also announced several new games, including a new Donkey Kong game. The Direct also confirmed what the mysterious C button will do.

Nintendo has also confirmed that GameCube games are officially coming to the Switch Online service, alongside a new GameCube controller.