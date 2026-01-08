Phasmophobia’s creator is launching Kinetic Publishing to ‘champion’ indies

The creator of Phasmophobia is launching a publishing label, which seeks to champion indie games.

Kinectic Publishing will refuse any games with blockchain, web3, or those made with generative AI, it claims.

Daniel Knight formed Kinectic Games in 2020. The team’s horror hit Phasmophobia became a viral smash when it was released in September 2020. He will work on the new publisher while working on Phasmophobia.

“It was always something I wanted to do,” Daniel Knight told Gamesindustry.biz. “It’s always been the ultimate goal, ever since I started hiring people, even when I was on my own. It was always in the back of my mind. We’ve been growing quite a lot recently, and now we’re up to 40 people. We’re going to be growing over the next year as well. That’s why now is the perfect time.”

A message on the publisher’s website reads, “At Kinetic Publishing, we’re here to help developers bring their best ideas to life. We offer funding when you need it, and advisory support when you want guidance without losing creative control.”

The publisher is looking for PC and console projects that are 12-18 months away from completion. “No blockchain, web3, or AI-generated games,” will be considered, it claims.

Asim Tanvir, who previously served at 2K, Konami, and Deep Silver, has joined Kinetic as the director of marketing and partnerships.

“We have nothing signed up yet,” Tanvir told GI. “We’re looking for games within the indie space, whether it’s solo dev or small teams. We’re looking to support and champion creativity within the indie space, help it grow, like we have as a company. We want to give back and support indie developers and help them find success.

“Cosy games, RPGs, all the good stuff out there; we’re not trying to pigeonhole or box ourselves in,” he continued.