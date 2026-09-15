Phantasy Star Online is now fully playable in your web browser via PSO Reborn

Sega’s classic console MMO Phantasy Star Online is now playable in your web browser.

PSO Reborn is a new fan project that allows players to jump into PSO in a web browser within minutes, and it works on both PC and mobile web browsers.

You can boot the game up just by opening a link to PSO Reborn, and it accepts mobile touchscreen inputs, controller inputs, and even the traditional keyboard and mouse.

It’s not a perfect replication by any means, with several fans on ResetEra pointing out issues with the project. “Unfortunately ran into a bug in the control customization menu and now I can’t assign any attacks,” Maligna wrote on the forum. “And I don’t see any option to change the controls back to default.”

Other users have highlighted the project’s origins, with Rupika stating: “I’ve been following this on the PSO sub, but the author is using AI to help him code everything and apparently is also big on crypto and other questionable things, so hard pass as a die-hard PSO fan.”

On Reddit, more users were dismissive of the project. “This looks vibe coded,” said brunocar.

User TheCruzKing, who seems to be the author of the project, responded with, “It won’t be for everyone.”

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis has been available as a free-to-play title on console and PC for a number of years, but PSO Reborn promises to give players an emulated version of the more classic experience.