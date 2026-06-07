Persona 6 announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2026

Persona 6 has officially been confirmed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026.

The teaser trailer showcased a graveyard full of headstones and concluded with a Persona 6 logo reveal. The game is confirmed to launch on Xbox consoles and PC.

No release window has been announced, although you can now wishlist the game on Xbox and the Microsoft Store.

The trailer also indicates that Persona 6 will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass, thanks to the Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Game Pass logos being present.

The Xbox YouTube channel upload for the trailer reads as follows: “The highly anticipated next chapter of the iconic RPG series delivers a bold, new standalone story blending heartfelt daily life and new characters with pulse-pounding, supernatural adventure.

“Whether it’s your first Persona game or you’ve been here since the beginning, this one’s for you.”

It adds: “Now, Persona 6 promises the perfect entry point into one of gaming’s most beloved franchises for newcomers and a haunting, profound new mystery for those who have been waiting.”

While the Persona series has seen a wide number of spin-offs, re-releases, remasters and remakes in recent years, the last main entry – Persona 5 – was released back in 2016, meaning fans have been waiting a decade for the next major instalment.

Elsewhere during the show, Persona 4 Revival got a brand new trailer and release date.