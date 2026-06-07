Persona 4’s remake, Persona 4 Revival, gets a new trailer and a release date

Atlus has shared a new trailer for Persona 4 Revival, and announced its release date.

As shown during the Xbox Games Showcase, the Persona 4 Revival trailer revealed that the game will be released on February 18, 2027.

It will also be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass, according to Xbox.

The existence of a Persona 4 remake became an secret early last year, with multiple actors who previously starred in the game saying they wouldn’t be returning to reprise their roles.

It was eventually officially announced at last year’s Xbox Games Showcase, in the form of a short 45-second teaser trailer.

Persona 4 was originally released for PS2 in 2008. The game came to PS3 as a PS2 classic in 2014, but a native PS3 version was never released due to Atlus focusing its resources on Persona 5.

Persona 4: Golden, a special edition re-release featuring new content, hit PlayStation Vita in 2012. It was also released for PC in 2020, and ported to Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.

The last Atlus remake, Persona 3 Reload, was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase in 2023 and released in 2024.

More to follow…