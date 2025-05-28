Persona 4 actor seemingly confirms remake by saying Atlus doesn’t want to hire him for it

Persona 4 actor Yuri Lowenthal has seemingly confirmed the game’s long-rumoured remake by saying Atlus isn’t casting him for it.

Lowenthal, who played Yosuke Hanamura in the original game, responded to fan questions about whether or not he’d appear in a remake by saying he wouldn’t because, according to him, he’s already asked Atlus about the remake and has been told he hasn’t been cast in it.

In a post on Bluesky, Lowenthal wrote: “And for those who keep asking, no, I will not be returning as Yosuke for the Persona 4 remake. I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don’t want me to come back.”

Neither Sega nor Atlus have announced a remake of Persona 4, but reports have persisted for some time that one is currently in development. The last Atlus remake, Persona 3 Reload, was released in 2024, where it was met with critical and fan acclaim.

Yuri Lowenthal is a veteran voice actor, perhaps best known in video game circles as the voice of Peter Parker in Insomniac‘s Marvel’s Spider-Man series.

Persona 4 was released in 2008 on the PlayStation 2, making it one of the final significant releases for the system. The game eventually came to PS3 as a PS2 classic in 2014, but a native PS3 version was never released due to Atlus focusing its resources on Persona 5.

A special edition re-release of the game called Persona 4: Golden was released on PlayStation Vita in 2012. This new version, which included new content and two new social links, was very well-received when it was released and remains one of the Vita’s best-reviewed and best-selling titles.

Persona 4 Golden was released on PC in 2020, and was eventually ported to Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.