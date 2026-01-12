Persona 30th anniversary site quietly mentions ‘the next chapter for the series’

Sega and Atlus’s Persona 30th anniversary website quietly mentions “the next chapter” in the series, fans have discovered.

Persona celebrates 30 years in 2026, with Sega promising to mark the occasion with “special events, anniversary merchandise, and more”.

So far, Atlus has announced Persona 4 Revival for release sometime after April 2026, but it’s the unannounced Persona 6 that fans have been most anticipating, considering Persona 5 is now nearly a decade old.

Potentially increasing the likelihood of news on that front is the Google snippet for the official Persona 30th-anniversary site.

As spotted by social media users, the snippet reads: “2026 marks the 30th anniversary of Persona! Come celebrate the journey as we usher in the next chapter for the series.”

The website itself seemingly makes not mention of a “next chapter”. The wording could be interpreted in multiple ways, of course, but considering the importance of the anniversary, it wouldn’t be surprising if Atlus opted to announce the next full entry soon.

Persona 6 has reportedly been in development for some time, with insiders previously claiming that it won’t be a PlayStation console exclusive and that it will likely be timed around the 30th anniversary.