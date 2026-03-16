‘People were just not ready for it’: Starfield composer says it will eventually ‘be legendary’

The composer of Starfield says he’s certain it’ll eventually be considered a “legendary” game.

In an interview with RPG Site, Inon Zur – who also composed the music for Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 – was asked about his working relationship with Bethesda director and producer Todd Howard.

Zur by describing Howard as a “visionary”, saying some of his ideas are only appreciated further down the line.

“Todd is one, if not the most creative and invigorating human beings in the industry,” he said. “He just doesn’t stop. He always has new ideas. He always knows what he wants. He is very persuasive and has a very strong character. He will also find ways to describe what he wants without really calling it a name.

“He knows how to allow freedom of creativity on one hand, but also how to steer it to his own vision. He is a visionary. He sees things that people will start to find out years later.”

Zur then stated that “this applies to Starfield“, suggesting that some players didn’t understand its appeal but that this will come over time.

“When Starfield released, I believe people were just not ready for it,” he explained. “It’s a different way of looking at it, but Todd is really strong, and he said very, very lightly: ‘Look, if you don’t like it, then you don’t like it, but this is the new thing that we’re doing, and we’re sticking to it.’

“He believes in his way, and it just has proven time and time again that eventually people will understand his vision. It just takes time and this is a common thing for all the big visionaries.

“Sometimes people really don’t understand them correctly, but they were strong enough to stay on course, and Todd will stay on course on Starfield. Starfield will eventually become something that will be legendary. I have no doubt. It’s just a matter of time.”

After months of rumour and speculation, it’s believed by some that a PlayStation 5 version of Starfield will finally be announced this week.

Earlier this month Dealabs writer billbil-kun – who has a lengthy track record of accurately leaking software release dates – stated that Starfield will get a physical release on PS5 on April 7, with pre-orders starting on March 18, implying that the game will officially be confirmed for PS5 either on or before Wednesday.

According to billbil-kun’s report, Starfield will release in a Standard Edition costing €49.99 / £44.99 and a Premium Edition costing €69.99 / £59.99. This price, the insider noted, is significantly lower than on Xbox, where the Standard Edition costs €79.99 / £69.99 and the Premium Edition costs €109.99 / £99.99.

It’s not yet known, then, whether the PS5 release will also mark a new lower price point for the game on Xbox consoles, bringing it in line with the price on Sony‘s console.