‘People need to embrace change’: Donkey Kong Country artist welcomes new DK design

The man in charge of Donkey Kong’s design in Donkey Kong Country has welcomed the character’s latest redesign.

On Wednesday, Nintendo announced Donkey Kong Bananza, a new 3D platformer starring the emotional gorilla.

The game’s trailer confirmed a new look for Donkey Kong, which appears to be a cross between the version seen in the Super Mario Bros Movie, and that seen in pre-Donkey Kong Country artwork in games such as the Game Boy version of Donkey Kong.

As with any redesign, some players have welcomed the new look while others disapprove, but one person in favour of the change is Kevin Bayliss, who was previously responsible for redesigning Donkey Kong in the past when he worked at Rare.

Bayliss, who was in charge of the 3D computer-generated look first used for the character in Donkey Kong Country, took to X to say he saw no reason why anyone should be angry with the character’s latest makeover.

“I don’t understand why there’s any debate to be had,” Bayliss wrote. “It’s still DK, only better looking. People need to embrace change more! All good things get better with age (I would say that though, since I’ve been doing this for almost 40 years now). Everyone give a big warm welcome for the new DK!”

Bayliss added that many characters evolve over the years, and that as long as each evolution is respectful of the one that came before it, this can only be a good thing in his eyes.

“Let’s remember, 20 years from now he’ll probably receive another ‘nip and tuck’ here and there to keep him fresh and current,” he explained. “Look at early Mickey Mouse compared to modern Mickey Mouse.

“Evolution while being sympathetic to the original is an art – but it has to be done gradually, and this latest incarnation is perfect in my opinion. But everyone has their own special Kong.”

The new-look Donkey Kong was first spotted back in January, when Nintendo first announced the Switch 2. Its short teaser video included footage of what would later be confirmed to be Mario Kart World, including a brief glimpse of the redesigned Donkey Kong.