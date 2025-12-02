People are trying to figure out what The Game Awards’ mysterious statue means, with God of War and Diablo ruled out

The Game Awards is teasing a new game reveal with a mysterious statue, and players still can’t tell what it represents.

Last Saturday, The Game Awards organiser Geoff Keighley posted an image of the statue and the words “regal inspiring thickness”.

The words themselves have no relation to the statue, but instead mark the location of the statue using the What3Words map tracking system.

When entering the words into What3Words, it highlights a location just off a road in the Mojave Desert in California.

Players have now been visiting the location to confirm the statue does indeed exist, and take more photos of it from various angles as the quest continues to guess which game it represents.

Because of the dark nature of the statue – which appears to have various people, demons, dragons and such growing out of it – suggestions have tended to focus on fantasy or mature-themed games, with guesses including God of War, Diablo, Fallout New Vegas, Doom, Baldur’s Gate and similar titles.

The fact that the closest road is called Yucca Mesa Road has also had some suggesting it could be Half-Life 3, because of its Black Mesa organisation, even though the statue wouldn’t necessarily fit with the style of the Half-Life games.

At least two of the suggestions appear to have been ruled out, however. YouTuber Luke Stephens claimed that Sony‘s Santa Monica Studio director Cory Barlog appeared on his stream’s chat to confirm that the statue is not related to God of War in any way.

Following a claim from Windows Central reporter Jez Corden that it related to Diablo 4‘s next major expansion “but also more”, this too was shot down by journalist Jason Schreier, who claims he knows what it is, and it’s not that.

“No idea where Jez is getting that, but this statue is not teasing the Diablo 4 expansion,” Schreier wrote on ResetEra. “I don’t currently plan on reporting what it is, sorry, but it’s a good one.”

Players won’t have much longer to wait to find out what the statue actually represents. The Game Awards will stream live from its traditional venue of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, December 11, 2025, where all will apparently be revealed.