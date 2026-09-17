Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård will play the lead role in Hideo Kojima’s Physint

Hideo Kojima has given an update on the progress of Physint, and revealed who will play the lead role in the game.

During Xbox‘s Tokyo Game Show 2026 presentation, Kojima revealed that Bill Skarsgård, who recently played Pennywise in It, It: Chapter Two and It: Welcome to Derry, will play the game’s lead character.

He will join previously confirmed actors Charlee Fraser (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Don Lee (Train to Busan) and Minami Hamabe (Godzilla Minus One), who will also appear in the game.

Describing the game, Kojima said Physint “is the culmination of more than 40 years of my career – a project that will redefine ‘action-espionage’, unbound by any existing genres in digital entertainment.

He added: “The project continues to make steady progress. We’re also making progress on casting, talent scans and collaborations with outside creators.”

Speaking of the decision to cast Skarsgård in the role, Kojima said: “We are both long-time fans of each other’s work, and we’ve decided to embark on this new adventure together. There are still many exciting cast announcements to come in the future, so please stay tuned for further updates.”

Physint was previously set to be published by PlayStation Studios, but last week Kojima dramatically jumped over to Xbox instead, after stating that PlayStation had tried to cancel the project.

In a statement posted on X last week, Kojima said that Sony had told him it was cancelling the game three months ago, and he has since been trying to find a new partner to work with in order to keep it alive.

“As confirmed earlier through our official channels, in mid-June of this year, we unexpectedly received notice from PlayStation Studios that they would cancel the Physint project,” he said at the time.

“Physint is an important project both to me personally and to Kojima Productions. Determined to keep the project alive, we have spent the last three months searching tirelessly for a new partner.

“In the course of seeking advice and pursuing negotiations with people across many fields, we found in Xbox a partner with whom we share a common vision for the future, and we have decided to team up with them once again.

“Please rest assured that development of Physint, our genre-defining action-espionage title, is ongoing and will continue moving forward.”