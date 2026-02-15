Paul Chua wins the Pokémon Video Game Championships at EUIC 2026

Paul Chua has won the Pokémon Video Game Championships at Pokémon EUIC 2026 in the masters division.

The final came down to Paul Chua and Zachary Weed. Chua managed to win the final 2 games to zero.

Chua used a team based around Ogerpon and Urshifu, with Weed focusing on Iron Crown and Indede. Both players headed into Championship Sunday with a record of 11/2/0.

Chua placed 20th in last year’s competition, having previously placed 1st at EUIC 2023.

With this win, Chua earns himself $15,000 and an invite to the Pokemon World Championships, which will take place in San Francisco, California.

The Pokémon Video Game Championships, known by fans as Pokémon VGC, is the largest category of competitive Pokémon.

The Pokémon European International Championship is one of competitive Pokémon’s most important tournaments, with the winners of EUIC earning an invite to the Pokemon World Championships.

This weekend’s Pokémon European International Championships were the biggest EUIC ever, and the largest Pokémon tournament in terms of attendance.

Other winners this weekend include Marín “P4T0M4N” Torres, who became the back-to-back Pokémon Go EUIC Champion, and Team Peps who took home the top Pokémon Unite prize.