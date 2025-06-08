Patapon spiritual successor Ratatan gets PC demo and Early Access release date

Ratata Arts has released a Steam demo for Patapon spiritual successor Ratatan, and confirmed an Early Access release date for the game.

The rhythm action title will launch in Steam Early Access on July 25, but players can sample it now.

Playable content in the demo includes World 1 Pirates of the Parabbean through World 2 Yeehawler Mountain. There are also four playable characters and the demo supports online co-op for up to four players.

“Ratatan is a rhythmic roguelite packed with beat-driven battles and colorful chaos,” according to its creators.

“Recruit allies and dance your way to victory, march across the world of Redo, build your Cobun army, and combine forces with your closest friends to defeat any evildoers silly enough to stand in your way!”

Ratatan was Kickstarter’s most-funded video game campaign of 2023. The title hit its ¥20 million ($137,000 / £108,000) funding goal within an hour of its launch and went on to raise over 10 times that initial goal.

Almost 15,000 backers had pledged over ¥219.3 million ($1.5m / £1.19m) by the campaign’s end, resulting in the project hitting multiple stretch goals.

These included the development of a console version of the game and a collaboration with David Wise, the former Rare composer who created the music for the Donkey Kong Country series, He has composed a guest track for Ratatan’s soundtrack.

Ratatan will be released for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.