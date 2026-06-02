‘Part 3 coming’: Oddworld Inhabitants has teased a potential new game

A new video posted by Oddworld Inhabitants appears to suggest that a new game is coming.

The studio’s official YouTube page posted a YouTube Short showing the ‘good ending’ for 2021 game Oddworld: Soulstorm.

In the ending, protagonist Abe sits next to fellow Mudokons Alf and Toby, and reveals to them that his mother Sam is actually the mother of all the Mudokons who came from RuptureFarms.

Abe says he knows his mother is alive and living in the Glukkon capital of Nolybab, and that he wants to go there to find out why she left them and why she stitched his lips together.

While this is where the good ending originally ends, Oddworld Inhabitants‘ new video shows adds an extra screen at the end of the video which simply says “Part 3 coming”.

The message has sparked speculation from Oddworld fans who are trying to decide exactly what this Part 3 refers to.

At face value, it appears to refer to the third chapter in Abe’s story, which started with Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (later remade as New ‘n’ Tasty) and continued in Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus (later reimagined as Soulstorm).

Some fans, however, are speculating that Part 3 could refer to something bigger, the Oddworld Quintology. This was the original plan for the Oddworld series, consisting of five separate games.

According to Oddworld Inhabitants, the first two games of the Quintology were Abe’s Oddysee and Stranger’s Wrath. Abe’s Exoddus and Munch’s Oddysee are considered spin-offs, not part of the Quintology.

This means Part 3 could either mean the third chapter in Abe’s story (Abe’s Oddysee, Abe’s Exoddus, Part 3) or the third chapter in the Oddworld Quintology (Abe’s Oddysee, Stranger’s Wrath, Part 3).

Either way, the video appears to suggest that if a new game is indeed in the works, Abe is likely to be one of the game’s protagonists.

VGC’s Oddworld Soulstorm review in 2021 said the reimagining had “plenty of smart ideas, but few of them gel”.

“Oddworld: Soulstorm is an advancement on previous games in the series in every way, but that’s both its biggest achievement and the source of its problems,” we said.

“The complexity and variety in its locations is commendable, as is the wealth of tools at your disposal for dealing with its many tricks and foes. But many of its systems don’t work together reliably, or don’t respond with the necessary speed, which leaves an experience that’s rarely as entertaining as it promises to be.”