Paramount is planning a mysterious Sonic the Hedgehog movie spin-off

Paramount Pictures is working on a fifth Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

The unnamed film is set to release on December 22, 2028, and is described only as a “Sonic Universe feature”, suggesting it’s a spin-off.

The fourth Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to release around 18 months earlier, on March 19, 2027.

Considering the huge success of the Sonic movies, it’s unsurprising that Paramount is looking to expand the franchise.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which was released in December last year, is the highest-grossing instalment in the franchise and has generated over $1 billion at the global box office.

Released in February 2020, the first Sonic movie earned $319.7 million globally, though this was during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its sequel, which arrived in April 2022, grossed $319 million worldwide.

All three Sonic movies were directed by Jeff Fowler, and star Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik and Ben Schwartz as Sonic. Carrey recently said he’s open to potentially returning for another Sonic film.

Outside of video games, Sonic the Hedgehog is big business. Sega says it now generates nearly $1 billion in annual retail sales of toys, clothing, and merchandise alone.