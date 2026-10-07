Paramount and Warner Bros. combine video game divisions after $110bn Skydance merger

Paramount and Warner Bros.’ video game divisions have been combined, following the $110bn merger between the two companies, which will now be known as Skydance.

The two Hollywood studio giants officially completed their merger on Tuesday, bringing together CNN, HBO, DC Studios, and more under one roof, along with IPs like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, and Batman.

Notably, the newly formed Paramount Games Studio will be combined with Warner Bros. Games’ internal video game developers, which include Avalanche Software (Hogwarts Legacy), NetherRealm Studios (Mortal Kombat), Rocksteady Studios (Batman), TT Games (Lego), and the WB Games teams in Montreal and Boston.

Paramount’s games offering, which was formed this summer, includes TMNT: The Last Ronin, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, and IPs like SpongeBob and Star Trek. It also incorporates Skydance’s roster, including the upcoming Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

Paramount Games Studio boss Tony Driscoll, who previously worked at Epic Games and Warner Bros, will take over the merged games operation, reports Variety.

He said in a statement: “We immerse our guests in theme parks, resorts, restaurants, retail, studio tours and more. We immerse our players in action, adventure, combat, competition and creativity, from ‘Batman’ to ‘SpongeBob’.

“And no matter your role on this team, you are a creator, builder, operator, and steward of those worlds. We have the opportunity to create amazing spaces where friendships are formed, and communities grow.

“That is only possible because of your hard work and talent. Whether it’s on Zoom or in person, my first priority in the coming weeks is meeting as many of you as I can from LA to London, Montreal to Tokyo, and beyond.”