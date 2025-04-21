Pandoland, a mobile RPG co-developed by Pokémon studio Game Freak, is out globally today

A new mobile game co-developed by Pokémon studio Game Freak launches globally today.

Pandoland is the work of Game Freak and Japanese mobile studio WonderPlanet, and is available today on iOS and Android.

The game is free to play but has numerous in-app purchases, including memberships.

The game is a “casual adventure RPG” in which players lead an expedition team and head out across uncharted worlds in search of legendary treasures.

As players explore new locations, they take on dungeons and find new companions who can be recruited to fight alongside them.

“By expanding the cloud-covered world with their own hands, players will encounter more than 500 kinds of unique friends and legendary treasures as they embark on an adventure to discover hidden wonders throughout the world,” the game’s description reads.

As players collect new companions and treasures, they can build a progressively stronger team, which can then be used in a battle arena.

“Players can invite their friends and family to join them on a fun adventure in the world of Pandoland,” a press release says. “By sharing information about the treasures they discover, they can progress further in their journey. Some of these are rare quests that hold incredible treasures.”

During the game’s launch campaign, if players invite their friends to take part they’ll receive an “SR-Guaranteed ticket” for a rare character.

By logging on during the launch window, players will also be able to gain 15,000 Diamonds, an SR Character, an SR Item and 500 Coins.