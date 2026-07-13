Palworld sees huge surge in concurrent players after the release of Version 1.0

Palworld has seen a huge surge in player activity following the full Version 1.0 release of the game.

Pocketpair’s game originally arrived on Steam in January 2024 as an Early Access title, and quickly became a huge success, hitting an all-time peak of just over 2.1 million players on Steam.

In the month after its Early Access release this figure eventually dropped, and in the two and a half years since then the game has generally logged weekly concurrent peaks of between 25,000 and 50,000 players.

It has enjoyed some spikes in that time, briefly jumping above 200,000 when the Feybreak update was released in December 2024, and hitting around 122,000 when another major update arrived in June 2025.

This past Friday, however, the game finally left Early Access and got its full Version 1.0 release, which has led to a significantly larger surge of players that hasn’t been since since its first month as an Early Access title.

The concurrent users on Steam hit a peak on Sunday, when 855,525 people were playing the game at the same time. Given that it’s also available on PS5 and is included in Xbox Game Pass, it’s possible that the total figure was over 1 million players if console users are also taken into account.

Palworld Version 1.0 reworks almost every major mechanic in the game, and adds a large helping of new content as well as an increased level cap and some character redesigns.

A new area called Sunreach has been added to the game, which adds floating islands above the main world.

72 new Pals have also been added, taking the new total to 287 species, while the game has also been given a visual and audio overhaul.