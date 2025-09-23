Palworld: Palfarm is a new farming spin-off coming from Pocketpair

Palworld developer Pocketpair has announced a new farming spin-off called Palworld: Palfarm.

Currently only confirmed for PC (via Steam), Palworld: Palfarm lets the player gather the series’ titular Pals and put them to work on a farm.

The game has yet to receive a release date, but its Steam page is active now, allowing players to wishlist it.

Players will start with barren land and make use of the Pals’ special abilities to carry out tasks, with the aim being to turn the land into a thriving environment.

Much like the main Palworld game, Palfarm will still feature combat, with players’ Pals taking on more aggressive Pals that try to raid their farm or lurk underground.;

There’s also a marketplace run by residents, as well as a shadier black market hidden on the island’s far side where players can buy more questionable items such as guns and “suspicious fertiliser”.

The game also supports multiplayer, meaning players can work together to build a farm together.

“Move to an island where the Pals live, work together to till the fields, cook, craft, and build the farm of your dreams,” the game’s description reads.

“Each Pal will lend a hand in farm work by making use of their unique abilities. From sowing seeds and watering to harvesting, Pals make for reliable partners. Deepen your relationships with the island residents and Pals through daily conversation and gift-giving, and you may discover unexpected, special stories unfolding.

“At times, you’ll also need to defend your farm from some nasty Pals that come to wreak havoc. Head to the market, buy and sell crops or crafted goods, and sometimes even obtain rare items. Of course, multiplayer is also supported, so you can build your farm life together with friends. A cosy life is waiting for you with your Pals.”