Rare has announced that paid custom servers are coming to Sea of Thieves next year.

Announced during the game’s first community direct, Custom Seas, the game’s private, paid servers will come to Sea of Thieves in early 2026 according to Rare.

This feature will also give players access to exclusive tools, such as the cinematic camera used to make trailers for the game. Specific pricing information wasn’t shared, but Rare did concede that the feature is an expensive one to support, and thus will require a monthly fee.

The game’s season model is also getting an update, as Rare admits that the game’s momentum has stalled with recent seasons.

As of Season 17, each season, which will last three months, will be split into three distinct goals, according to the developer. The first month of the season is all about “reinvigorating the sandbox game,” and “stirring the pot.”

The second month will focus of a season will focus on live events, and the third will have a heavy focus on community.

The news comes a week after Rare lost several veteran developers as part of widespread layoffs at Microsoft, which saw its in-development project, Everwild, cancelled.

Gregg Mayles, Rare’s most experienced and influential game designer, will leave the company after more than 35 years following the cancellation of Everwild, sources have told VGC.

According to the sources, executive producer Louise O’Connor, another Rare veteran whose first project was Conker’s Bad Fur Day for Nintendo 64, will also leave the company following Everwild’s cancellation.

Rare first announced Everwild in November 2019 and released another trailer in July 2020. Updates on the game were scarce in the years that followed, except for gaming boss Phil Spencer‘s insistence that “progress” was being made on the title earlier this year.