‘P4T0M4N’ becomes back-to-back Pokémon Go EUIC Champion

Marín “P4T0M4N” Torres has won the Pokemon Go European International Championship.

Colin “CoIin6ix” Spa and Marín “P4T0M4N” Torres were the final two players left in the mobile title tournament. Spa had previous experience winning regional tournaments, but this weekend

The final was contested in a best-of-five, with Torres taking the first two games, before Spa came back to take the third and the fourth game.

After the finals reset, Spa took the first and the third game, with Torres taking the second and fourth. Torres won game five to secure the title.

Dutch player Spa made it into the Grand Finals after winning his Winner’s Finals match 3-0 against French player Hikhami.

His opponent, the Spanish player P4T0M4N, made it to the Grand Finals via the Loser’s Bracket.

This year’s losers final came down to Hikhami, and Torres, last year’s EUIC winner. Both players ran virtually identical teams, aside from Hikhami using Lickilicky and P4T0M4N using Dunsparce.

The Pokémon European International Championship is one of competitive Pokémon’s most important tournaments, with the winners of EUIC earning an invite to the Pokemon World Championships.

This year’s Pokemon World Championships will take place in San Francisco, California.

This weekend’s Pokémon European International Championships were the biggest EUIC ever, and the largest Pokémon tournament in terms of attendance.

Pokémon Go was launched in 2016 and quickly became a global phenomenon. The game, which saw players explore the real world to find Pokemon using geolocation map data, is one of the most successful mobile games of all time.

A strong competitive scene grew in the years following the game’s launch, and now the game is one of the main competitive titles in the Pokemon scene, joining Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Trading Card game, and the Pokemon Video Game Championship.